Police find 45 bags containing human remains in Mexico

Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruíz, a Jalisco prosecutor, said they found the human remains inside bags...
Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruíz, a Jalisco prosecutor, said they found the human remains inside bags thrown on a lot with a very steep slope.(FISCALÍA JALISCO via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JALISCO, Mexico (CNN) - A total of 45 bags containing human remains have been discovered in a ravine in a suburb of Guadalajara, Mexico, according to the state prosecutor’s office in Jalisco.

The Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office investigating the deaths said it has preliminary information that the body parts “match the physical characteristics” of seven missing call center employees.

The employees were reported missing between May 20 and May 22 in the metropolitan area of Guadalajara in western Mexico.

Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruíz, a Jalisco prosecutor, said they found the human remains inside bags thrown on a lot with a very steep slope.

Forensic experts have yet to determine the number of victims and their identities.

The Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences is working with the families of those missing to determine the identification of the human remains.

The country has been troubled by an epidemic of disappearances, with more than 100,000 Mexicans and migrants still missing.

In March, after four Americans were kidnapped in Mexico, resulting in the deaths of two of them, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador argued that Mexico is a safer country than the United States.

Kidnapping and human trafficking are also not unusual in parts of Mexico, particularly in border areas, and Mexico’s overall homicide rate is among the highest in the world.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White Creek Apartments on Texas A&M University campus
All clear-given at Texas A&M University following bomb threats on campus
A Somerville man was arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found two improvised...
State trooper finds man with explosives headed to Easterwood Airport
City of Bryan photo from Neal Park
Two people charged with having sex in restroom at Neal Park in Bryan
A man in Fayette County was critically injured after being attacked by a swarm of bees Tuesday...
Man critically injured after being attacked by bees in Fayette County
1st forecast for Tropical Depression TWO in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, as of 4pm Thursday.
On the first day of Hurricane Season, Tropical Depression TWO forms in the Northeast Gulf of Mexico

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday,...
Justice Department says it won’t charge Pence over handling of classified documents
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, center, second gentleman Doug Emhoff,...
Macron to award top U.S. general France’s highest honors
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Deal approved, Biden will address budget, debt agreement from Oval Office Friday evening
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
FILE - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves to receive Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa...
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited to address Congress