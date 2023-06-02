The Salvation Army celebrates National Donut Day

Friday morning was a sweet day for the Salvation Army.
By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday morning was a sweet day for the Salvation Army. Representatives from the organization were at Shipley Do-Nuts locations across Bryan-College Station handing out free donuts and collecting donations.

“When I came, the cars were lined up and I couldn’t even find a parking place,” said Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary President Sheila Fields. “The community has really come out for it. Everyone seems really happy to donate to the Salvation Army.”

In 1917, The Salvation Army’s “Donut Lassies” would join soldiers on the front lines during World War I and bring them donuts.

“There’s a lot of history behind National Donut Day,” said Salvation Army Women’s Auxilary Community Service Coordinator Mildred Davis. “It also bridges into the fall events we have with the Kettle bell ringing and the Angel Tree,”

This is the 85th year that National Donut Day will be celebrated.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

