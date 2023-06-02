The Salvation Army and Shipley’s Donuts celebrate National Donut Day with free donuts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For 85 years, Americans have been celebrating National Donut Day on June 2.

To celebrate the ever decadent donut, The Salvation Army is partnering with Shipley’s Do-nuts.

Customers can grab a free Shipley’s Donut at both Aggieland Outfitters locations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Salvation Army has a little history with the sweet treat! The Salvation Army’s “Donut Lassies” joined soldiers on the front lines during World War I.

The volunteers would travel to France and set up makeshift huts to provide soldiers with essential supplies, emotional and spiritual support, and fresh baked donuts!

The sweet gesture raised spirits and brought comfort and a taste of home to the soldiers.

Today, The Salvation Army continues serving on the front lines of our local communities by providing a wide range of programs and services to vulnerable individuals and families in need.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.