Sam Houston opens regional play against Oregon State in Baton Rouge

Sam Houston Bearkats vs Oregon State Beavers
Sam Houston Bearkats vs Oregon State Beavers(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana - Sam Houston finds themselves back in regional play for the first time since 2017 when they advanced to supers after beating Texas Tech.

Play of the NCAA Regional begins Friday afternoon between LSU and Tulane at 2:00 followed by the Bearkats and the Beavers at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.

This is the first ever meeting between Sam Houston and Oregon State.

Oregon State has advanced to an NCAA Regional for the 22nd time.

This is the Beavers second time playing in the Baton Rouge Regional. OSU went 2-2 there in 2012.

