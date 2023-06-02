Sensory Friendly Swim is back at Bryan’s Sadie Thomas Pool

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan is bringing back sensory friendly pool days at the Sadie Thomas Pool.

Starting June 7, the pool will have limited capacity from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday where water features and music will be turned off. Staff will also limit whistle usage and encourage a lower volume level from patrons.

“Everybody can come and have a great time without having the overwhelming stress of loud music or people yelling, even our water features can be a little noisy sometimes. We just want to help everybody have a fun time this summer,” said Hayden Johnson, Aquatics Coordinator with Bryan Parks and Recreation.

The program will continue until August 2. Admission is $2 for ages 4 through 11 and $3 for those 12 and up.

Teen Late Night Swims are also making their feature this summer at the Bryan Aquatic Center from 7 - 9 p.m. Entry is $5 and includes games, activities, food and extra security.

June 2 (7th – 8th Graders)

June 14 (9th – 12th Graders)

Aug. 4 (High School Senior Night

For more information on Bryan’s Pool and Aquatics programs, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.