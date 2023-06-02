Sensory Friendly Swim is back at Bryan’s Sadie Thomas Pool

Enjoy quiet time at Sadie Thomas' Sensory Swim every Wednesday.
Enjoy quiet time at Sadie Thomas' Sensory Swim every Wednesday.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan is bringing back sensory friendly pool days at the Sadie Thomas Pool.

Starting June 7, the pool will have limited capacity from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday where water features and music will be turned off. Staff will also limit whistle usage and encourage a lower volume level from patrons.

“Everybody can come and have a great time without having the overwhelming stress of loud music or people yelling, even our water features can be a little noisy sometimes. We just want to help everybody have a fun time this summer,” said Hayden Johnson, Aquatics Coordinator with Bryan Parks and Recreation.

The program will continue until August 2. Admission is $2 for ages 4 through 11 and $3 for those 12 and up.

Teen Late Night Swims are also making their feature this summer at the Bryan Aquatic Center from 7 - 9 p.m. Entry is $5 and includes games, activities, food and extra security.

  • June 2 (7th – 8th Graders)
  • June 14 (9th – 12th Graders)
  • Aug. 4 (High School Senior Night

For more information on Bryan’s Pool and Aquatics programs, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White Creek Apartments on Texas A&M University campus
All clear-given at Texas A&M University following bomb threats on campus
A Somerville man was arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found two improvised...
State trooper finds man with explosives headed to Easterwood Airport
City of Bryan photo from Neal Park
Two people charged with having sex in restroom at Neal Park in Bryan
A man in Fayette County was critically injured after being attacked by a swarm of bees Tuesday...
Man critically injured after being attacked by bees in Fayette County
1st forecast for Tropical Depression TWO in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, as of 4pm Thursday.
On the first day of Hurricane Season, Tropical Depression TWO forms in the Northeast Gulf of Mexico

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
Commissioners Court approves proposal for Cost of Living Adjustment
Bryan ISD kicks off their annual Seamless Summer Food Program
Rail & Rye owners share summer cocktail recipes, Summertime Topos