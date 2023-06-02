Sip, stroll, and shop in Downtown Brenham

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Grab a group of friends and enjoy an afternoon of shopping, sipping, and strolling in Downtown Brenham.

The Summer Sip and Art Walk is happening on Saturday, June 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Court House Gazebo.

As you sip on a variety of specialty cocktails, you can shop in the many boutiques and stores that Downtown Brenham is known for.

Some of the fun drinks include Peach Lemonade, Melon Mint Moscato, French 75, and, of course, Margaritas.

The collectible Summer Sip glass is your ticket to sampling dozens of beverages. Glasses are $25 in-person from the Brenham Visitor Center or $30 online. Make sure to bring your event ticket to pick up your glass. You’ll also get a map directing you on your tasting journey around Downtown Brenham.

You can purchase your tickets for the event here.

