Treat of the Day: U.S. Military Academy at West Point graduate

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Joshua Prochaska who recently graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Prochaska is from College Station and graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in 2018.

Upon graduation, he accepted an appointment to the United States Military Academy Prep School.

After a year, Prochaska was accepted to the United States Military Academy at West Point. He received two nominations from former Congressman Bill Flores.

West Point is known for being the preeminent leader institute in the world and commissions Army officers of character that uphold the mission of duty, honor, and country.

Prochaska’s next steps are to attend Field Artillery Basic Officer’s Leader course in Fort Sill Oklahoma and then be an officer in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The 82nd Airborne is America’s most historic and premier Airborne division.

