Tropical Storm Arlene forms in the Gulf of Mexico

No impacts for Texas, but we can scratch off the first named storm of the 2023 season
By Kayleigh Thomas
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just two days into the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, we can already scratch Arlene off of the name list. What was Tropical Depression Two has shown signs of strengthening as is moves south in the Gulf of Mexico.

Here is the latest information about Arlene, as of 1 p.m.

Maximum Wind SpeedMovementCentral PressureLocation
40mphSouth at 5mph1002 mbAbout 265 mi W of Ft. Myers Florida

Hurricane Hunters found winds just strong enough to clear the threshold for a named storm. Tropical Storm force winds extend outward up to 70 miles northeast of the center of Arlene. The National Hurricane Center notes that this storm will not be long-livedAbout, and they expect it to weaken by Friday night. Arlene will then weaken into a remnant low on Saturday.

Tropical Storm Arlene poses no threat to Texas, but the agency notes that Florida could experience multiple inches of rainfall.

To track the season as it goes along, click here to download the 2023 PinPoint Weather Hurricane Tracking Chart!

