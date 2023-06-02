Tropical Storm Arlene forms in the Gulf of Mexico

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just two days into the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, we can already scratch Arlene off of the name list. What was Tropical Depression Two has shown signs of strengthening as is moves south in the Gulf of Mexico.

Here is the latest information about Arlene, as of 1 p.m.

Maximum Wind Speed Movement Central Pressure Location 40mph South at 5mph 1002 mb About 265 mi W of Ft. Myers Florida

Hurricane Hunters found winds just strong enough to clear the threshold for a named storm. Tropical Storm force winds extend outward up to 70 miles northeast of the center of Arlene. The National Hurricane Center notes that this storm will not be long-livedAbout, and they expect it to weaken by Friday night. Arlene will then weaken into a remnant low on Saturday.

Tropical Storm Arlene poses no threat to Texas, but the agency notes that Florida could experience multiple inches of rainfall.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with localized higher amounts up to 5 inches possible through Saturday across portions of the central and southern Florida Peninsula. This rainfall is not directly related to Tropical Storm Arlene. Regardless, the heavy rainfall could lead to isolated flash, urban, and small stream flooding impacts.

