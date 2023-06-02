Two people charged with having sex in restroom at Neal Park in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have charged two people with prostitution-related crimes after an officer found them having sex in a restroom stall at Neal Park.

The two were arrested Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. after a concerned citizen made a report to police.

According to arrest reports, Martha Perry, 59, of College Station, and Timoteo Serrano Lopez, 57, of Navasota were seen having intercourse in the restroom by a police officer.

This marks Perry’s fourth time being charged with prostitution in Brazos County, according to the arrest report. She was also charged with public lewdness and possession of marijuana and this is her 29th time to be booked into the Brazos County Detention Center since 1988.

Lopez is charged with public lewdness and solicitation of prostitution.

