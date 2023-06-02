United Way of the Brazos Valley announces Community Impact Grant recipients

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The United Way of the Brazos Valley announced 28 Community Impact Grant recipients Thursday.

The United Way of the Brazos Valley will annually invest $350,000 in these organizations over the next two years.

All the organizations serve the Brazos Valley in either health, education or financial stability.

“It’s a very competitive process to become one of our Community Impact grant partners,” said Kat Gammon, the United Way of the Brazos Valley Vice President of Community Impact. “We spent the entire spring reviewing applications going out and visiting prospective partners and of course the year before raising all the money to be able to grant this money out so it’s just a lot of moving parts coming together to make the Brazos Valley stronger.”

Gammon says the United Way had more than 45 organizations begin the application process. Among the 28 recipients, are six new organizations the United Way is working with.

“We have six new nonprofits that are joining our Community Impact nonprofits this year and we are excited to have some new voices and new perspectives join our community,” Gammon said.

“Our area takes pride in giving back to the community, and these grants will help folks within these organizations do what they do best,” said Max Crawford, Campaign Cabinet Chair and board member. “We are confident these resources will stay here in the Brazos Valley and look forward to continued efforts to make this place we love even better in the future.”

Below are the 2023-2025 Community Impact Grant recipients:

Adult & Teen Challenge of Texas

Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley

Brazos Valley Center for Independent Living

Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse

Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center Inc.

Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity

Catholic Charities of Central Texas

Easter Seals of Greater Houston, Inc.

Family Promise of Bryan-College Station

Grimes Health Resource Center

Health For All

Madison Health Resource Center

North Bryan Community Center

OnRamp

Project Unity

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas

Scotty’s House

Sexual Assault Resource Center

Son-Shine Outreach Center

SOS Ministries

Texas Ramp Project

The Prenatal Clinic

The REACH Project

Twin City Mission

Unbound Now

Voices for Children CASA of Brazos Valley

To learn more about the United Way of the Brazos Valley and support its mission, visit uwbv.org.

