Weekend Gardener: The Gardens Summer Celebration

By Karla Castillo
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Community members are invited to a free, family-friendly event that will help celebrate The Gardens turning five.

The annual Summer Celebration is Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the beautiful space on the Texas A&M campus.

Attendees can enjoy cotton candy, snow cones and other refreshments.

There will be activities for people of all ages. Watch the video in the player above for more details.

The Gardens are located at 600 John Kimbrough Blvd. in College Station.

Free parking will be available in Lot 97, Lot 122, or in Lot 100c.

