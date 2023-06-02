World War II veteran gets 100th birthday wish of a hamburger and milkshake

A World War II veteran from Nebraska requested a hamburger and strawberry milkshake to celebrate his 100th birthday. (Source: KOLN)
By John Grinvalds and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A World War II veteran had a simple request for celebrating a milestone birthday this year.

Alfred Zieg said he wished for a hamburger and a strawberry milkshake from Runza restaurants to celebrate his 100th birthday.

And his friends at Trinity Lutheran Church were able to make that wish come true with the help of workers at a Lincoln-area Runza restaurant.

This week, the restaurant shared a video of Zieg being greeted with balloons, cake, a card, and receiving his hamburger and strawberry milkshake.

“We are honored to have served him his 100th birthday meal,” the restaurant shared online. “What a guy.”

The Runza team said they also gave Zieg a $100 gift card in honor of this birthday.

Minister Greg Rathke said the 100-year-old remains very sharp and remembers his war experiences.

Zieg ran radar on the USS Wasatch, an important command ship in the Pacific Ocean during World War II.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White Creek Apartments on Texas A&M University campus
All clear-given at Texas A&M University following bomb threats on campus
A Somerville man was arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found two improvised...
State trooper finds man with explosives headed to Easterwood Airport
City of Bryan photo from Neal Park
Two people charged with having sex in restroom at Neal Park in Bryan
A man in Fayette County was critically injured after being attacked by a swarm of bees Tuesday...
Man critically injured after being attacked by bees in Fayette County
1st forecast for Tropical Depression TWO in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, as of 4pm Thursday.
On the first day of Hurricane Season, Tropical Depression TWO forms in the Northeast Gulf of Mexico

Latest News

An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
Biden celebrates a ‘crisis averted’ in Oval Office address on bipartisan debt ceiling deal
Friday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 6/2
The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
More than 200 killed and 800 hurt after 2 trains derail in India
The teachers are 'sailing into summer' with more knowledge
Bryan ISD teachers prepare for the next school year