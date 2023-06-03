Add refreshing cocktail, mocktail recipes to your summer menus

The owners of Navasota’s Rail & Rye, Chris Tucker and Jessica Tucker, shared some cocktail and mocktail ideas that can be made in different variations.(KBTX's Warren Vause)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Whether hosting a group or entertaining loved ones, it’s always great to have different recipes on hand. That includes drinks that’ll be delicious and refreshing for the summertime.

The owners of Navasota’s Rail & Rye, Chris Tucker and Jessica Tucker, joined BVTM Friday to share some cocktail and mocktail ideas. They can be made in different variations so that anyone can enjoy.

The recipes can be found below.

House Margarita, Jalapeño Margarita & Mojito

House & Jalapeno Margarita:

  • Fresh lemon, lime & orange Juice
  • Cointreau
  • Agave nectar
  • Tequila
  • Rim with salt, sugar or Tajin for a little kick!

Mojito:

  • Lime juice
  • Fresh muddled mint
  • Rum
  • Topo Chico
  • Can add any flavor or Malibu Rum to make it sweeter!

House Old Fashioned & Tequila Smoked Old Fashioned

House Old Fashioned:

  • Sazerac Rye
  • Demerara sugar
  • Angostura & orange bitters
  • Orange peel garnish

Tequila Smoked Old Fashioned:

  • Reposado Tequila
  • 100% agave nectar
  • Orange bitters
  • Lemon & orange zest
  • Torched cinnamon stick

Cucumber Basil Spritzer & Espresso Martini (Mocktails)

Cucumber Basil Spritzer:

  • Fresh cucumber and basil
  • Lemon
  • Lime
  • Simple syrup
  • Topo Chico/Club Soda

Espresso Martini:

  • Shaken Polite Coffee
  • Espresso
  • Simple Syrup
  • Add Vodka to make it a cocktail

Summertime Topos

Pomegranate:

  • Homemade pomegranate grenadine
  • Fresh lime juice
  • Vodka or Tequila

Ocean Water:

  • Blue Curacao
  • Fresh lime
  • Malibu Rum

Ranch Water:

  • Fresh Lime
  • Tequila

These drinks can be enjoyed at your home or in-house at Rail & Rye. It’s located at 101 South Railroad Street in Navasota.

The restaurant and rooftop bar also has upcoming events throughout June. Those can be seen below.

  • June 14th – Father’s Day Buffet at Rail & Rye. The menu includes: ribs, bacon-wrapped jalapeno shrimp, fried boudin balls, loaded mashed potatoes, street corn, baked beans, house salad and assorted desserts
  • June 17th - Downtown Navasota’s Margarita Extravaganza – participating shops downtown will serve margaritas & snacks in their stores as you shop local!
  • June 30th - Navasota’s Freedom Festival – Parade downtown, Live Music and fireworks. You can have a great view from Rail & Rye’s rooftop. They’ll also have an All-American buffet with Wagyu hot dogs and burgers with all the fixin’s, potato salad, coleslaw, macaroni & cheese, baked beans, fresh fruit and assorted desserts.

