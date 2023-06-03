Add refreshing cocktail, mocktail recipes to your summer menus

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Whether hosting a group or entertaining loved ones, it’s always great to have different recipes on hand. That includes drinks that’ll be delicious and refreshing for the summertime.

The owners of Navasota’s Rail & Rye, Chris Tucker and Jessica Tucker, joined BVTM Friday to share some cocktail and mocktail ideas. They can be made in different variations so that anyone can enjoy.

The recipes can be found below.

House Margarita, Jalapeño Margarita & Mojito

House & Jalapeno Margarita:

Fresh lemon, lime & orange Juice

Cointreau

Agave nectar

Tequila

Rim with salt, sugar or Tajin for a little kick!

Mojito:

Lime juice

Fresh muddled mint

Rum

Topo Chico

Can add any flavor or Malibu Rum to make it sweeter!

House Old Fashioned & Tequila Smoked Old Fashioned

House Old Fashioned:

Sazerac Rye

Demerara sugar

Angostura & orange bitters

Orange peel garnish

Tequila Smoked Old Fashioned:

Reposado Tequila

100% agave nectar

Orange bitters

Lemon & orange zest

Torched cinnamon stick

Cucumber Basil Spritzer & Espresso Martini (Mocktails)

Cucumber Basil Spritzer:

Fresh cucumber and basil

Lemon

Lime

Simple syrup

Topo Chico/Club Soda

Espresso Martini:

Shaken Polite Coffee

Espresso

Simple Syrup

Add Vodka to make it a cocktail

Summertime Topos

Pomegranate:

Homemade pomegranate grenadine

Fresh lime juice

Vodka or Tequila

Ocean Water:

Blue Curacao

Fresh lime

Malibu Rum

Ranch Water:

Fresh Lime

Tequila

These drinks can be enjoyed at your home or in-house at Rail & Rye. It’s located at 101 South Railroad Street in Navasota.

The restaurant and rooftop bar also has upcoming events throughout June. Those can be seen below.

June 14th – Father’s Day Buffet at Rail & Rye. The menu includes: ribs, bacon-wrapped jalapeno shrimp, fried boudin balls, loaded mashed potatoes, street corn, baked beans, house salad and assorted desserts

June 17th - Downtown Navasota’s Margarita Extravaganza – participating shops downtown will serve margaritas & snacks in their stores as you shop local!

June 30th - Navasota’s Freedom Festival – Parade downtown, Live Music and fireworks. You can have a great view from Rail & Rye’s rooftop. They’ll also have an All-American buffet with Wagyu hot dogs and burgers with all the fixin’s, potato salad, coleslaw, macaroni & cheese, baked beans, fresh fruit and assorted desserts.

