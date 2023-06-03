Annual Brazos County First Responders Association cookoff returns Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Smells of BBQ started to fill the air around St. Nick’s Green on Friday, but it will only become stronger once the annual Brazos County First Responders Association cookoff officially starts on Saturday.

This is the County First Responders Association’s 10th year holding the cookoff. It will take place from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Adults tickets are $10 at the gate and children under 12 get in free.

The cookoff raises money that is used to provide immediate assistance to first responders when they’re in need be it getting injured in the line of duty, become ill or have an ill family member.

“This is our biggest fundraising event for the year, so we depend on the proceeds that we raised from this to be able to provide that assistance to the first responders here,” Trey Oldham, Brazos County First Responders Association board member said.

Activities include mingling with first responders, tasting BBQ samples as well as a raffle and a cornhole tournament.

“There will be children’s activities, there will be a train ride, bounce houses and most of all it’s just a good time, family fun, come out and hang out with our first responders,” Oldham said.

As for the type of BBQ that will be featured in the competition there is beef brisket, ribs, and chicken.

“I think what I’m most looking forward to is just getting to see this event grow, we’re growing every year,” Oldham said. “I like to see the public come out, I like to mingle with them, I like to be able to show them what is going on at our events and how we can all have a good time together.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.