Hearne to hold Crossroads Hometown Festival

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Crossroads Hometown Festival in Hearne returns for its sixth year on Saturday.

This year’s festival will be from 10 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. in downtown Hearne. There will be dozens of vendors, food, educational exhibits and some musical entertainment. The festival will also have crafts and a kid’s space. Some of the festival activities will take place at the Hearne Prisoner of War Camp and the Hearne Airport.

Humza Khalie, the festivals marketing manager, said he expects this year to be the biggest yet.

“It’s constantly growing every year,” Khalie said. “We’re getting more people here in town, more people traveling through. It’s really just a day for the community to come out, the nearby community to come out and celebrate the crossroads town, Hearne it’s with that awesome history that we have.”

Hearne’s City Manager, Alonzo Echavarria said the entire town gets excited when the festival rolls into town.

“This is something that the community has been asking for, for a long time and the chamber has worked with the city and other organizations to make this happen,” Echavarria said.

Khalie said he invites everyone to walk the downtown area to check out all the different food and vendors.

“It’s really important for small communities that don’t have a lot because when you think of having fun or going out to an event somewhere you picture going to a big city, go to Houston, go to Austin, go to Dallas,” Khalie said. “But we have a lot of events being held in the local area and it really opens the door for those types of events.”

The Crossroads Hometown Festival Musical Lineup can be viewed below.

Saturday, June 3, 2023

10am -- Opening Ceremonies

Prayer -- Dana Altimore

National Anthem -- Quinton Samuels

10:30am -- 12pm -- Men of Purpose

12:45pm -- 2:15pm -- Hayden Haddock

3:00pm -- 4:30pm -- Henry Jones III

5:15pm -- 6:45pm -- Kane Alvarado

7:30pm -- 9:00pm -- Johnny Riley

9:45pm -- 11:45pm -- Leslie Michael & Friends

