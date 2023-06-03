Oregon State knocks Bearkats into Baton Rouge losers bracket with 18-2 loss

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KBTX) - Sam Houston dropped the opening game of the Baton Rouge regional 18-2 Friday night.

The Bearkats jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first after a Justin Wishkoski two run homerun, but Oregon State’s Micah McDowell answered with a three run shot of his town to give the Beavers the lead in the bottom of the first. McDowell finished 4-4 with six RBI.

Sam Houston will face Tulane an in elimination game set for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.