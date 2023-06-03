Oregon State knocks Bearkats into Baton Rouge losers bracket with 18-2 loss

Sam Houston Bearkats vs Oregon State Beavers
Sam Houston Bearkats vs Oregon State Beavers(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KBTX) - Sam Houston dropped the opening game of the Baton Rouge regional 18-2 Friday night.

The Bearkats jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first after a Justin Wishkoski two run homerun, but Oregon State’s Micah McDowell answered with a three run shot of his town to give the Beavers the lead in the bottom of the first. McDowell finished 4-4 with six RBI.

Sam Houston will face Tulane an in elimination game set for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White Creek Apartments on Texas A&M University campus
All clear-given at Texas A&M University following bomb threats on campus
A Somerville man was arrested early Thursday morning after police say they found two improvised...
State trooper finds man with explosives headed to Easterwood Airport
City of Bryan photo from Neal Park
Two people charged with having sex in restroom at Neal Park in Bryan
1st forecast for Tropical Depression TWO in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, as of 4pm Thursday.
On the first day of Hurricane Season, Tropical Depression TWO forms in the Northeast Gulf of Mexico
A man in Fayette County was critically injured after being attacked by a swarm of bees Tuesday...
Man critically injured after being attacked by bees in Fayette County

Latest News

Brazos Valley Bombers
Bombers walk off the Generals in extra innings
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Bombers vs Generals
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)