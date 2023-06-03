Texas A&M tops Cal State Fullerton 12-7 in Stanford Regional opener

Texas A&M vs Cal State Fullerton baseball
Texas A&M vs Cal State Fullerton baseball(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jun. 3, 2023
STANFORD, California (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball took down Cal State Fullerton 12-7 in their first game of the Stanford Regional Friday night at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond.

After giving up 3 runs in the top of the second, the Aggies scored 11 unanswered runs to advance to the winner’s side of the bracket.

Max Kaufer had one last insurance run in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single.

Ryan Targac seemed to put the game out of reach in the fourth inning with a 2 RBI home run. Hunter Haas then added an insurance run with an RBI double.

The Titans got back in the game with a 3-run eighth inning. Cole Urman scored after a wild throw to first, and Zach Lew had a 2 RBI single.

A&M scored 5 runs in the bottom of the second thanks to an RBI single from Max Kaufer, Hunter Haas drawing a bases-loaded walk, Jack Moss with a 2 RBi single, and Trevor Werner with a sac fly to plate Haas.

Brett Minnich had a 2 RBI single in the third and Kaufer added another RBI single.

Will Johnston got the start on the mound throwing 2 strikeouts and giving up 3 hits and 3 runs in 1.2 innings of action.

Shane Sdao came in relief and threw 4 strikeouts, allowing no hits and no runs in 4.0 innings.

The Aggies will take on the host Cardinal in the winner’s bracket of the Stanford Regional Saturday night at 8 p.m. central time. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

