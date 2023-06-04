Brazos County First Responders Association raises money for families of first responders in need

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday was a big day filled with barbeque, competition and fundraising.

It’s the Brazos County First Responders Association cookoff.

Friday KBTX did a preview, read more here.

The event is held at St. Nick’s green, an R-V Campground in College Station, and is in it’s 10th year.

It all got started after Brian Bachmann, who was with the sheriff’s office, then elected Constable, was killed in the line of duty in 2012.

The owners of Santa’s Wonderland asked what they could do, and the idea of a Bar-B-Que cook-off between law enforcement was born, and that turned into the Brazos County First Responders Association.

Money raised goes to help families in need.

“We try to step in in times of emergency and that includes family illnesses. We’ve made donations because of floods, house burning down, any sort of calamity that may strike the family. Insurance doesn’t always cover everything and we try to step in and fill that gap,” said Association President Jerry Barratt.

Barratt says in the past they’ve raised up to ten-thousand dollars at the event, and he says they expect to surpass that this year. He thanks the community for coming out and mingling, and supporting the cause.

