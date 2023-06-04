Camp Hearne host D-Day living history event

By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - History was on display at Camp Hearne Saturday morning.

The museum hosted a remembering d-day living history event with re-enactors to help tell the story.

There were also displays of World War II memorabilia and also military planes and vehicles.

Camp Hearne Executive Director Cathy Lazarus says it was great to teach a new generation about D-Day.

“With the kids, it may just be an introduction. For the adults, it’s a reminder. We have a lot of stories at Camp Hearne,” said Lazarus.

D-Day is June 6 and marks the invasion of the beaches at Normandy in northern France by troops from the US and other countries during World War II.

