Crossroads Hometown Festival takes over downtown Hearne

Downtown Hearne saw the community come and enjoy themselves during the 6th annual Crossroads...
Downtown Hearne saw the community come and enjoy themselves during the 6th annual Crossroads Hometown Festival(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Downtown Hearne saw the community come and enjoy themselves during the 6th annual Crossroads Hometown Festival.

The festival featured live music, food and dozens of vendors from Hearne and across Texas.

Citizens of Hearne say that the 2023 festival was the biggest one yet.

“We didn’t have much going on six years ago. This was a way to get people out of the houses and get them to come out and start doing things downtown and having a good time,” said Hearne Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Margaret Salvaggio.

Vendors traveled from Lukfin, Dallas and other places to be at the Crossroads Hometown Festival.

