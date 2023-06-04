Haas lifts Texas A&M past Stanford 8-5

Texas A&M vs Stanford baseball
Texas A&M vs Stanford baseball(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT
STANFORD, California (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball beat Stanford 8-5 Saturday night at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in the winner’s bracket of the Stanford Regional.

Hunter Haas was the difference in this game. The junior shortstop gave the Aggies the lead on a 3 RBI double line drive down the left field line in the eighth inning. Haas tied the game in the sixth inning with a 2 RBI blast to left field. That happened an inning after Haas turned a double play to get the Aggies out of a jam with the bases loaded for Stanford in the bottom of the fifth.

Haas also scored the first run for the Aggies in the first inning on Jordan Thomson’s ground out.

Stanford took the lead in the bottom of the first from a two-run home run from Braden Montgomery. The Cardinal added to that lead with runs in the second and third innings. Their final run came in the bottom of the ninth off a Drew Bowser RBI single.

Texas A&M also got runs from a Brett Minnich RBI double in the fourth inning and an Austin Bost sac fly in the ninth.

For the second night in a row, A&M’s starting pitcher lasted 1.2 innings. Justin Lamkin started against the Cardinal and allowed two hits and three runs.

The Aggies advance to a potential championship game tomorrow at 8:00 p.m. CDT. The Cardinal will play an elimination game tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. CDT against Cal State Fullerton.

