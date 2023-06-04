NCAA Regionals: Sam Houston avoids elimination with win against Tulane

Sam Houston Bearkats vs Tulane Green Wave
Sam Houston Bearkats vs Tulane Green Wave(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Sam Houston avoided elimination after beating Tulane 10-2 on Sunday at Alex Box Stadium.

The game resumed on Sunday after a six hour weather delay on Saturday.

The Kats used a their powerful offense that produced four home runs off of 11 hits.

Sam Houston will face the loser of the LSU and Oregon State game Sunday night at 8:00 p.m.

