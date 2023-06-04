NCAA Regionals: Sam Houston’s game against Tulane delayed to Sunday

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana - Sam Houston’s elimination game against Tulane has been delayed to Sunday after a lengthy weather delay.

The game started at 2:06 p.m. on Saturday, but was delayed in the top of the seventh inning due to lightning in the area.

The delay lasted nearly six hours before officials made the call to move it to Sunday resuming at noon. Sam Houston leads 7-2, and Tulane has the bases loaded and two outs.

LSU and Oregon State’s game is moved to Sunday at 2:06 p.m.

⚾️BATON ROUGE REGIONAL UPDATE⚾️



Game 3 - Resumption will take place Sunday, June 4th at 1 PM ET



Game 4 - 3 PM ET (or 55 mins following Game 3)



Game 5 - 9 PM ET



Game 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be on Monday, time TBD.#RoadToOmaha — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 4, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.