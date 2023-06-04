Saturday night’s wind and rain topples trees and awnings

By Heather Kovar
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Wind and high winds did damage across the Bryan/College Station area. Trees came toppling down, as this gas pump cover at the Chevron at Barron Road and Highway 6 in College Station.

Power was also out across the region. Read more on the destructive winds here.

Viewers have also sent in various pictures of damage to their homes and yard. You can add yours and see others here on our website.

Chevron on Barron Road
Chevron on Barron Road(KBTX)
Chevron at Barron Road and Hwy 6
Chevron at Barron Road and Hwy 6(KBTX)
June 3rd, 2023 storm
June 3rd, 2023 storm(KBTX)
Saturday night's storm
Saturday night's storm(KBTX)

