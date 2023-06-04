Severe storms cause damage, knock out power across Brazos County Saturday night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destructive winds moved across the Brazos Valley late Saturday night. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings between 11 p.m. and 1 am as the line of weather moved south. In Bryan-College Station, Easterwood Airport registered a peak gust of 60mph. The WeatherSTEM site on the press box of Kyle Field clocked an 85mph gust.

After the storm, over four thousand customers were reported in the dark across Bryan-College Station. Several social media videos show transformers blowing and sparking during the storm. This video from the front parking lot of KBTX shows one of those transformers emitting a bright blue light somewhere in southwest Bryan near Tanglewood Park.

High wind in South College Station blew over a gas station awning at Highway and Barron Road. Images of large tree limbs blown down and over city roads were sent in by KBTX viewers. Additional damage reports are expected after sunrise as residents get out and start surveying the aftermath of Saturday night’s storm.

