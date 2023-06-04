SFA High School class of 1958 celebrates 65 year class reunion

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 65 years later a group of classmates from Bryan are getting together.

The Stephen F. Austin High School class of 1958 met Saturday to celebrate their 65-year reunion.

The group met at Billy’s Grill and Bar.

Charles Herdel says he and his classmates and very fortunate to still be able to get together even after all of these years.

“It is a time of reminiscence, remembrance, recollection and most importantly reconnecting with people,” said Herdel.

The group gets together every five years and are already looking forward to their 70-year reunion.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.