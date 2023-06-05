1″ to 4″ of rain fell across the Brazos Valley over the weekend. More is expected next 48 hours

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A wild weekend of weather for the Brazos Valley. Fast-forming severe thunderstorms pummeled parts of the area with measured 60 to 85mph wind gusts. Slow-moving activity, a nearby weather maker, and ample moisture produced a widespread 1″ to 2″ of rain for much of Central and Southeast Texas. Localized totals by Sunday night ran as high as 3″ to 4″ before the weekend came to an end.

WEEKEND RAINFALL TOTALS

Officially, College Station collected 1.07″ of rain at Easterwood Airport, while Bryan checked in with a total of 0.99″ at Coulter Field. Below is a list of rainfall totals from reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley:

Easterwood Airport (College Station): 1.07″

Coulter Field (Bryan): 0.99″

Steep Hollow (East Bryan): 1.50″

Carter’s Crossing (College Station): 0.50″

Wellborn: 1.20″

Benchley: 4.25″

Benchley: 3.84″

Smetana: 0.63″

Gibbons Creek: 1.17″

Caldwell: 2.54″

Somerville: 1.13″

Hearne: 0.51″

Navasota River at Highway 79 (Leon/Robertson County line): 2.33″

North Zulch: 0.55″

Brenham: 0.86″

Dime Box: 1.21″

Flynn: 2.34″

Carlos: 2.70″

Roans Prairie: 3.60″

Stoneham: 1.84″

Anderson: 0.83″

MORE RAIN IS EXPECTED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

An area of low pressure is slowly drifting through Central and Southeast Texas over the next 48 hours. Monday, this area of low pressure is expected to sit directly over the Brazos Valley. Tuesday, our part of the state will fall on the backside of this weather maker as it drifts either into Louisiana or to the southeast and into the Gulf of Mexico near Beaumont.

Slow-moving rainmaker meanders through the Brazos Valley Monday then to the east or southeast by Tuesday.



It'll add the lift needed to get fresh rounds of scattered rain and a few strong thunderstorms going for the next 48 hours

Best chance: midday - early evening #bcstx #txwx pic.twitter.com/B37QUzrVB8 — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) June 5, 2023

Considering the widely scattered nature of this expected rainfall -- 50% coverage Monday, 40% coverage Tuesday -- rainfall totals will continue to be highly uneven. The general idea is those that find rain overhead should manage to collect anywhere from 0.5″ to 1″ of rain over the next 48 hours. Stronger thunderstorms, however, will have the ability to put down a quick 2″ to 4″ inches in select areas. Slow-or-stationary storm motions coupled with ample moisture and this neighborhood rainmaker will aid in the ability to see these higher totals. Between the short duration of the heavy rain and saturated grounds, localized low-lying and street flood concerns continue through mid-week.

Excessive Rainfall -- aka flash flood potential -- outlook for Monday, June 5. (KBTX)

The Weather Prediction Center -- part of the National Weather Service -- has much of Texas outlined in a 1 out of 4 risk for Excessive Rainfall.

