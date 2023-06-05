Andrea Pavan wins D+D Real Czech Challenge

KÁCOV, Czech Republic – The Texas A&M men’s golf team All-American Andrea Pavan ‘10 earned his fifth career victory on the European Challenge Tour with his stellar play at the D+D Real Czech Challenge.

Pavan was one of just two golfers to post scores in the 60s all four rounds, dominating the par-72, 6,858-yard Panorama Golf Resort with an 18-under, 270. He fired a 7-under 65 on moving to jump into first place heading into the last day.

He posted a 3-under 69 for the final round to hold off charges from Casey Jarvis (-17) and Adam Blomme (-16). After an early stumble that included two bogeys and a double bogey in the first five holes Sunday, he rebounded to sink six birdies in an eight-hole span from No. 6-13 to reclaim the advantage.

The five career victories slots Pavan seventh on all-time on the Challenge Tour list. He also owns PGA European Tour (DP World Tour) triumphs at the D+D Real Czech Masters and the BMW International Open in 2019.

Eleven tournaments into the 29-event schedule Pavan ranks fourth on the European Challenge Tour points list. The tour culminates in November with the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final in Mallorca, Spain.

A four-year letterwinner for the Aggies from 2007-10, Pavan earned All-America First Team in 2010 for a season in which he set a then-school record with a 71.65 scoring average, won the John Burns Intercollegiate and posted 11 top 25 finishes The Rome, Italy, native was a member of the Aggies’ 2009 National Championship squad.

