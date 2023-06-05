BCS Chamber hosts June events

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce is hosting several events in June to raise money for a good cause and help connect businesses and community members.

Business After Hours will be on Thursday, June 8 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Extraco Banks, which is located at 4189 State Highway 6 South in College Station. The event is free for community members to show up and network.

The Community Softball Classic will be on Thursday, June 15 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Edible Field, which is home to the Brazos Valley Bombers. The two teams are made up of police officers and firefighters playing for bragging rights.

Individual tickets are $10 and ticket packages are also available. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the 100 Club.

Founders Night is Friday, June 23 from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Stella Hotel. It’s a social evening celebrating the establishment and development of the twin cities featuring food, casino games, yard games, and music.

For more information, go to bcschamber.org.

