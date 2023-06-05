Be Remarkable: Brazos Valley group educating the next generation of beekeepers

A local organization is working to keep kids connected with nature by introducing them to the art of beekeeping.
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local organization is working to keep kids connected with nature by introducing them to the art of beekeeping.

Jaxon Meadows, 14, of Edge is one of several teens who participate in the Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association Youth Scholarship Program.

He’s one of the young men and women who are learning the importance of bees in our ecosystem and how to expand their interest into a hobby or even a business.

“I really like how the hive works and how God created its design,” said Meadows. “It’s just really interesting.”

Chris Barnes, of Cornerstone Honey Bees, is the association’s Youth Program Director.

For the past 8 years, Chris has taught over 100 youth, ages 13-18, the basics of beekeeping. The program focuses on academic classes during the school year, where Chris teaches beekeeping basics to the group and he also organizes and hosts field trips to apiaries, where the kids can get hands-on experience.

Chris works tirelessly with bee supply companies to obtain donations of bee suits, smokers, and all the other necessary tools for beekeepers, as well as the actual hive boxes and all their components. He works with a variety of commercial and professional beekeeping companies to get a full hive of bees for each student who has successfully completed the class work and finds and assigns a mentor, so each student has their own resource for all the inevitable questions.

The program culminates in the availability of a cash scholarship for those students who have completed the two-year program and still have active beehives by their senior year in high school.

Chris spends tremendous time and energy coordinating details, organizing and teaching classes, and mentoring kids to the benefit of the entire beekeeping community and our environment and it’s why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present him with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

To learn more about the Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association and its youth program click here.

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here!

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Destructive winds blew over this awning at Barron Road & Highway 6 Saturday night
Severe storms cause damage, knock out power across Brazos County Saturday night
Police investigating overnight shooting at the Bend Apartments in College Station.
Police investigating overnight shooting at College Station apartment complex
One dead, two injured after crash on SH 36 in Burleson County Sunday. Photo: Somerville Police...
Police indentify people invloved in crash that left one dead and two injured on SH 36 Sunday
June 3rd, 2023 storm
Saturday night’s wind and rain topples trees and awnings
Bar-B-Que cook-off raises money for families of first responders in need.
Brazos County First Responders Association raises money for families of first responders in need

Latest News

Be Remarkable: Brazos Valley group educating the next generation of beekeepers
Helen Hindman, an 18-year-old from College Station, has been named the winner of this week’s Be...
Be Remarkable: College Station teen uses art talents to brighten CPS visitation areas
Be Remarkable: College Station teen uses art talents to brighten CPS visitation areas
KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Mickie Byrd with this week’s Be...
Be Remarkable: Founder of local non-profit academy honored for keeping learning and fun going for students