Bryan family displaced after tree crashes onto home during storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Bryan family of six, including four children, narrowly escaped harm when a tree crashed into their house during an overnight storm.

The incident occurred near the Forest Lakes neighborhood, just off Elmo Weedon Road, in Bryan.

According to the family, they had been returning from a trip to Austin when the powerful storms swept through the Brazos Valley.

Fortunately, they were not home when the tree fell. Their neighbors informed them that the tree had toppled onto their house just five minutes before their arrival.

The family says the tree landed directly in their bedroom.

“It’s unfortunate, but luckily we were all not here when it happened. According to the neighbors it happened about five minutes before we showed up and it landed on our room on the bed that me and my wife sleep in,” said Bryan Resident Jordan Salazar.

In an effort to assist the displaced family, a GoFundMe account has been set up to provide financial support. Additionally, the couple’s landlord told KBTX they have refunded the rent they had already paid for the month of June to help them secure a new rental.

📍Elmo Weedon Road in Brazos County east of the Bryan city limits.



📸: Amanda Salazar pic.twitter.com/HXaECrR94q — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) June 4, 2023

🌩️ Aftermath of storms in Brazos County: Gas station awning topples in College Station, home in Bryan damaged by fallen tree, and local parks affected by downed trees. No injuries have been reported. Thoughts are with those impacted. pic.twitter.com/5ZmkGltEu1 — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) June 4, 2023

