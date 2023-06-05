Celebrating National Gardening week with TAMU Garden Club

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - To preserve and protect our environment, The Three celebrated National Gardening Week with the A&M Garden Club.

Linda Keyon says the A&M Garden Club belongs to the National Federation of Garden Clubs.

“This is the National Garden Club week. And so we are celebrating by having a display with information about the club and about some of the community activities we do at the Ringer Library. And it’s been so well received that we’ve run out of gift bookmarks!” she exclaimed.

National Garden Club week is celebrated every year and Keyon says it’s a week of honoring gardeners.

“We do want to honor all the gardeners that participate in their everyday business and we also want to recognize the people who come together in organizations like the A&M Garden Club so that they can learn and continue as a group to do community projects.”

For more on the A&M Garden Club visit their website.

