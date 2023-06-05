CS Noon Lions Club accepting entries ahead of July 4th celebration

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Noon Lions Club will be hosting a July 4th parade and celebration at Wolf Pen Creek Park.

It will feature live music, train rides, first responder displays, free vision screenings, a kids zone and free watermelon.

The parade lineup begins at 8:30 a.m. with kickoff starting at 9 a.m. at the Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater & Festival site.

Organizers invite children and families to celebrate Independence Day while beating the heat.

“As time has gone on, everyone has noticed it’s gotten hotter and hotter and hotter out there. So with much discussion we decided we want to have something in the morning and a parade seemed like exactly the right thing to do,” said Mary Parish, incoming President of the College Station Noon Lions Club.

The Noon Lions Club is currently recruiting parade entries, if interested you can register here. Winning floats will receive $200, registration is free.

