Donations now being accepted at five locations for the Summer Hunger Food Drive

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Food donations are currently being accepted at five locations in Bryan and College Station throughout the month of June.

  • Aggieland Outfitters on University Drive
  • Producers Cooperative
  • Brookshire Brothers
  • Douglass Auto Group
  • Brazos Valley Food Bank

“Right now what we are seeing is the increased visitors to our partner agencies,” Ebony Knight said. “What that looks like is more people visiting and more first-time people visiting. When the call comes in for more food, we like to keep those agencies stocked.”

One of the places you can get involved is Brookshire Brother on George Bush Drive.

“You can make a monetary donation of $1, $3 or $5 at checkout,” Molly Talbott said. “You can ask your cashier about that, you can drop off your food in the bins, or you can donate a Brookshire Brothers Brown Bag of Hope for just $10.”

Find a list of needed items or donate online here.

