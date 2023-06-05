Home-based business expanding to downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Downtown Bryan will soon be even sweeter! That’s because Candace’s Cookie Shoppe will open its doors to the public Saturday. Starting at noon, the community will be able to meet the owner, Candace Sampson, and purchase some of her drop and custom-decorated cookies.

“Part of me just still can’t believe that it’s real,” Sampson said.

Candace’s Cookie Shoppe was established in 2016 as a home-based business. At that time, Sampson never wanted a storefront because she loved the flexibility of working from home.

“As my business grew, I outgrew my house and a storefront, honestly, became necessary,” Sampson said.

Along with the growth of her business, Sampson’s cookies have also elevated over the years. She started by primarily offering 10 drop cookie flavors. In 2017, she began making decorated cookies, which she says quickly became a hit.

Sampson has designed cookies that resemble characters like Spiderman, celebrities like Michael Jackson and cartoons like “The Powerpuff Girls.” As far as her drop cookies, she now has over 50 flavors.

The baker loves making classic cookies like chocolate chip along with unique cookies that people may not find anywhere else. One of her signature one-of-a-kind cookies is the “Everything Cookie,” which has chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, chopped walnuts and coconut.

Baking and being creative is nothing new to Sampson. She said she’s been cooking since she could reach an oven and was influenced by her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

“It’s always been in my blood,” Sampson said.

The Candace’s Cookie Shoppe grand opening is Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. It’s located at 305 West 27th Street in unit 111 in Bryan.

This address may look familiar because it was the former home to Busha’s Custom Cookies. That owner officially passed the torch to Sampson on May 26.

You can learn more about Candace’s Cookie Shoppe and reach out to her on Facebook and Instagram.

