A little planning will make a world of a difference before next vacation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brooke Harrington of Harrington Travel Co. says planning well before your next trip will make vacationing a lot smoother than if you leave all of the planning for the last minute.

“If you’re doing international travel, my first piece of advice is check your passport. Check the expiration date of it and with that passport, also make a copy to keep at home. And let somebody know that will be at home, where that copy is,” Harrington advised.

Also keep in mind that summer is peak travel season.

“So one of the things is even simple things like airport parking. Prepay for that because what I have seen already this season is people being turned away because the lots are full and the last thing you want to do at the airport is have to go find another parking lot.”

Lastly, try to avoid spending money at airports if you can by packing snacks and an empty refillable water bottle that can make it through TSA.

Harrington also suggests making provisions for kiddos on vacay with you!

“I only do carry on, so anything could be in a carry on and especially for everybody going to the beach. I first brought these pails they actually go completely flat, so it’s fantastic for family. You just stack them right on top of each other and so that’s a really fun travel thing,” says Harrington.

