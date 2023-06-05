Motorcyclist hospitalized following collision with SUV in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Texas Avenue at South Coulter Drive in Bryan.

The accident happened shortly after 2:00 p.m.

Police say the driver of the car has been cited for failing to yield the right of way while making a left turn.

The motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

