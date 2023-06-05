Motorcyclist hospitalized following collision with SUV in Bryan
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Texas Avenue at South Coulter Drive in Bryan.
The accident happened shortly after 2:00 p.m.
Police say the driver of the car has been cited for failing to yield the right of way while making a left turn.
The motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. KBTX will update this story as new information is independently confirmed or verified by our newsroom.
