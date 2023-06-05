Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to burglary call at College Station liquor store

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are asking people to avoid the Jones Crossing Shopping Center while they search for a burglary suspect early Monday morning.

This is the shopping center along Wellborn Road near Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

An alarm went off at Twin City Liquors just before 2 a.m. Monday. The alarm company could see people inside. Responding officers saw a suspect vehicle backed in front of the building, according to David Simmons, CSPD Public Information Officer.

Officers have been searching the other businesses in the area.

Bryan Police and Texas A&M University Police are assisting.

Officers were dispatched to Twin City Liquor, 11663 FM 2154, for a burglary of a building. CSPD SWAT, Bryan PD and UPD are on scene assisting. Please avoid the area of Jones Crossing Shopping Center. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/yBhylkVFCA — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) June 5, 2023

