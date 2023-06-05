Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to burglary call at College Station liquor store

By Karla Castillo
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are asking people to avoid the Jones Crossing Shopping Center while they search for a burglary suspect early Monday morning.

This is the shopping center along Wellborn Road near Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

An alarm went off at Twin City Liquors just before 2 a.m. Monday. The alarm company could see people inside. Responding officers saw a suspect vehicle backed in front of the building, according to David Simmons, CSPD Public Information Officer.

Officers have been searching the other businesses in the area.

Bryan Police and Texas A&M University Police are assisting.

