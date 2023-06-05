One dead, two injured after crash on SH 36 in Burleson County Sunday

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Somerville Police Department is investigating an accident that left one person dead and two others injured Sunday.

According to a statement from the Somerville Police Department, they responded to the 16900 block of State Highway 36 shortly after 5:00 p.m. in reference to a two-vehicle accident.

When they arrived police say they found one driver deceased. The two survivors were taken to local hospitals in Bryan and College Station in stable condition.

Police say although the investigation into the fatal accident is ongoing, preliminary, it appears alcohol may be a contributing factor in the accident.

The Somerville Police Department was assisted by Somerville Fire Department and St. Joseph.

🔴FATALITY CRASH this evening in Somerville on Highway 36. One driver is deceased. Two others were taken to local hospitals in stable condition. Preliminary, it appears alcohol may be a contributing factor in the accident, police say. pic.twitter.com/OPn0Bp5Egp — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) June 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.