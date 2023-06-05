One dead, two injured after crash on SH 36 in Burleson County Sunday

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Somerville Police Department is investigating an accident that left one person dead and two others injured Sunday.

According to a statement from the Somerville Police Department, they responded to the 16900 block of State Highway 36 shortly after 5:00 p.m. in reference to a two-vehicle accident.

When they arrived police say they found one driver deceased. The two survivors were taken to local hospitals in Bryan and College Station in stable condition.

Police say although the investigation into the fatal accident is ongoing, preliminary, it appears alcohol may be a contributing factor in the accident.

The Somerville Police Department was assisted by Somerville Fire Department and St. Joseph.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forecast wind gust potential Saturday evening
Central Texas storms could send gusty evening wind to the Brazos Valley
Destructive winds blew over this awning at Barron Road & Highway 6 Saturday night
Severe storms cause damage, knock out power across Brazos County Saturday night
Police investigating overnight shooting at the Bend Apartments in College Station.
Police investigating overnight shooting at College Station apartment complex
As the Bryan/College Station area continues to grow property taxes continue to increase.
Property taxes expected to increase up to 20 percent in Brazos County
Bar-B-Que cook-off raises money for families of first responders in need.
Brazos County First Responders Association raises money for families of first responders in need

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Make-A-Wish grants Bryan boy and leukemia survivor’s dream of a play fort
Police investigating overnight shooting at College Station apartment complex
One dead, two injured after crash on SH 36 in Burleson County Sunday