Sam Houston’s regional run comes to an end with 3-1 loss to Oregon State

Sam Houston Bearkats vs Oregon State Beavers
Sam Houston Bearkats vs Oregon State Beavers(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:29 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana - Sam Houston’s season came to an end after a 3-1 loss to Oregon State in an elimination game in the Baton Rouge Regional.

Sam Houston scored quickly in the first inning, but that was the only run they could produce. The Kats threatened in the bottom of the ninth with two runners on and two outs but they couldn’t capitalize.

Sam finishes the season with a 39-25 record, WAC conference champions and the programs first regional appearance since 2017. They’ll make the transition to Conference USA this off-season.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Destructive winds blew over this awning at Barron Road & Highway 6 Saturday night
Severe storms cause damage, knock out power across Brazos County Saturday night
Forecast wind gust potential Saturday evening
Central Texas storms could send gusty evening wind to the Brazos Valley
Police investigating overnight shooting at the Bend Apartments in College Station.
Police investigating overnight shooting at College Station apartment complex
Bar-B-Que cook-off raises money for families of first responders in need.
Brazos County First Responders Association raises money for families of first responders in need
As the Bryan/College Station area continues to grow property taxes continue to increase.
Property taxes expected to increase up to 20 percent in Brazos County

Latest News

Texas A&M vs Stanford baseball
Stanford takes down Texas A&M to force final game on Monday
SFA CLASS REUNION
CAMP HEARNE D DAY
HEARNE CROSSROADS HOME TOWN FESTIVAL