Stanford takes down Texas A&M to force final game on Monday

STANFORD, California (KBTX) - Stanford’s offense erupted to beat Texas A&M 13-5 Sunday night to force a seventh game in the Stanford Regional at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond.

The Cardinal used a seven-run seventh inning to keep their season alive. Tommy Troy had a grand slam to go up 13-5. Malcolm Moore had a two-run homer and Alberto Rios also added an RBI double in the seventh.

For the third straight game, A&M’s starting pitcher went 1.2 innings. Troy Wansing had two strikeouts and allowed three hits and five runs in his start on the mound.

The Aggies took the lead 4-2 in the bottom of the first with two home runs from Jace Laviolette (solo) and Ryan Targac (a three-run shot). Brett Minnich added a solo home run in the sixth inning.

Carter Graham gave Stanford 5 RBI (a 2 RBI double in the first and a bases-clearing double in the second).

Both A&M and Stanford will play for a regional championship on Monday at 8:00 p.m. CDT. The winner advances to take on Texas in the super regionals.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.