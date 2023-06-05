Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft Outlook

FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, on Jan. 8, 2021.
FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, on Jan. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported issues with accessing and using the email platform Monday morning.

Microsoft 365 outage and problem reports peaked at almost 18,000 shortly after 11 a.m. Eastern Monday morning, according to outage tracker Downdetector. Reports have appeared to decline since then.

Most of the reports expressed issues with Outlook. Many users of Microsoft’s emailing platform shared frustration on social media, with some noting they were unable to sign into or load their accounts.

The company said that it was “investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web” in a Twitter thread posted on its Microsoft 365 Status account — and added that a “downstream impact” was also identified for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.

Microsoft 365 Status later said it had “halted an ongoing deployment and are monitoring services to see if that provides relief to the environment.” By around 12:30 p.m. ET, the company said it had reverted the update and was seeing service improvement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Destructive winds blew over this awning at Barron Road & Highway 6 Saturday night
Severe storms cause damage, knock out power across Brazos County Saturday night
Police investigating overnight shooting at the Bend Apartments in College Station.
Police investigating overnight shooting at College Station apartment complex
One dead, two injured after crash on SH 36 in Burleson County Sunday. Photo: Somerville Police...
One dead, two injured after crash on SH 36 in Burleson County Sunday
June 3rd, 2023 storm
Saturday night’s wind and rain topples trees and awnings
Bar-B-Que cook-off raises money for families of first responders in need.
Brazos County First Responders Association raises money for families of first responders in need

Latest News

Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Plane destroyed after flying over DC, crashing in rural Virginia, leaving 4 dead
Police: Alleged 'panty pirate' in custody after victimizing three young women
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the Philadelphia...
Kansas City Chiefs visit White House to celebrate Super Bowl win
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin poses with a AED (Automatic Electronic Defibrillator)...
Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin launches CPR Tour to raise awareness at Bills stadium
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick stands...
Vick, Fitzgerald and Suggs among stars on College Football Hall of Fame ballot for first time