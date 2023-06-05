Treat of the Day: SHSU recognized for first-generation student success

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University was recently recognized as one of seventy-six new members of the First Scholars Network for 2023-24.

First Scholars Network members must demonstrate a commitment to improving experiences and advancing success for first-generation college students in order to be considered for the recognition.

“We are extremely honored to be selected as a First Scholars Network Member by the Center for First-generation Student Success,” said Joe Contreras, executive director of the First-Generation Center at SHSU.

“The First-Generation Center is elated that Sam Houston State University has been nationally recognized for its institutional commitment to advancing first-generation efforts, especially as we approach the 1-year anniversary of the First-Generation Center on June 6.”

In a press release, Contreras said he believes that SHSU stood out among other institutions thanks to university leaders’ commitment to first-generation student success.

The SHSU First-Generation Center was established in June 2022 and is dedicated to helping first-generation students and their families navigate their university experience.

“This recognition will enable our university to continue its momentum of achieving excellence. Fifty-three percent of our student population consists of first-generation students and this national recognition clearly illustrates that our university is committed to first-generation student success,” Contreras said.

“In addition, this recognition will help our center and university attract incoming first-generation students as one of our priorities is to become the premier university in the state of Texas to support first-generation student success.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.