Treat of the Day: SHSU recognized for first-generation student success

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University was recently recognized as one of seventy-six new members of the First Scholars Network for 2023-24.

First Scholars Network members must demonstrate a commitment to improving experiences and advancing success for first-generation college students in order to be considered for the recognition.

“We are extremely honored to be selected as a First Scholars Network Member by the Center for First-generation Student Success,” said Joe Contreras, executive director of the First-Generation Center at SHSU.

“The First-Generation Center is elated that Sam Houston State University has been nationally recognized for its institutional commitment to advancing first-generation efforts, especially as we approach the 1-year anniversary of the First-Generation Center on June 6.”

In a press release, Contreras said he believes that SHSU stood out among other institutions thanks to university leaders’ commitment to first-generation student success.

The SHSU First-Generation Center was established in June 2022 and is dedicated to helping first-generation students and their families navigate their university experience.

“This recognition will enable our university to continue its momentum of achieving excellence. Fifty-three percent of our student population consists of first-generation students and this national recognition clearly illustrates that our university is committed to first-generation student success,” Contreras said.

“In addition, this recognition will help our center and university attract incoming first-generation students as one of our priorities is to become the premier university in the state of Texas to support first-generation student success.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Destructive winds blew over this awning at Barron Road & Highway 6 Saturday night
Severe storms cause damage, knock out power across Brazos County Saturday night
Police investigating overnight shooting at the Bend Apartments in College Station.
Police investigating overnight shooting at College Station apartment complex
One dead, two injured after crash on SH 36 in Burleson County Sunday. Photo: Somerville Police...
One dead, two injured after crash on SH 36 in Burleson County Sunday
June 3rd, 2023 storm
Saturday night’s wind and rain topples trees and awnings
Bar-B-Que cook-off raises money for families of first responders in need.
Brazos County First Responders Association raises money for families of first responders in need

Latest News

West Point graduate
Treat of the Day: U.S. Military Academy at West Point graduate
TS Kennedy arrives at the Galveston Campus dock.
Treat of the Day: New training ship at TAMU Galveston
Texas A&M At Galveston Receives New Training Ship TS Kennedy
Aggies attend Dairy Consortium
Treat of the Day: Aggie students attend Dairy Consortium program