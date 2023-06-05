WATCH: Taylor Swift swallows bug during concert

Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A surprise guest at Taylor Swift’s concert in Chicago Sunday night left her speechless.

While Swift was talking to the crowd, she suddenly started coughing and turned her back.

She then announced that she swallowed a bug, saying, “Oh, delicious,” which got a big laugh.

Seemingly embarrassed, Swift asked the crowd, “Is there any chance that none of you saw that?”

WARNING: The video may contain explicit language.

Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug. (@CATALINAGARCIAH, TWITTER, TMX, CNN, @CatalinaGarciaH/Twitter/TMX)

Swift was eventually able to “shake it off” and continue on with the show.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Destructive winds blew over this awning at Barron Road & Highway 6 Saturday night
Severe storms cause damage, knock out power across Brazos County Saturday night
Police investigating overnight shooting at the Bend Apartments in College Station.
Police investigating overnight shooting at College Station apartment complex
One dead, two injured after crash on SH 36 in Burleson County Sunday. Photo: Somerville Police...
One dead, two injured after crash on SH 36 in Burleson County Sunday
June 3rd, 2023 storm
Saturday night’s wind and rain topples trees and awnings
Bar-B-Que cook-off raises money for families of first responders in need.
Brazos County First Responders Association raises money for families of first responders in need

Latest News

Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Plane destroyed after flying over DC, crashing in rural Virginia, leaving 4 dead
FILE - Four children from Topeka, Kansas, have been found safe, and a suspect is in custody....
4 missing Kansas children found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the Philadelphia...
LIVE: Kansas City Chiefs visit White House to celebrate Super Bowl win
This May 2023 image released by the National Park Service shows a rare wolverine sighting in...
Young, wild and free: Wolverine spotted in California for only second time in last 100 years
Four people were killed near Aurora, Missouri, Saturday when a car crossed the center lane and...
51-year-old woman charged in crash that killed 4 motorcyclists