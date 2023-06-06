28 Aggies to compete at NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships

AUSTIN, Texas – The Aggies will have 28 athletes compete at the NCAA Division I Track & Field Championship meet as the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams travel west to take part in the four-day meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Wednesday through Saturday.

The Maroon & White will compete among the nation’s best at the national championship meet, hosted by the University of Texas for the first time since 2019.

Last year, the Aggie women tied for fourth place, while the men tied for 25th place.

Lamara Distin is the top returner for the women, coming into the meet seeking a fourth-straight high jump title. Distin is the national leader with her clearance of 6-4.75/1.95m at the LSU Alumni Gold meet. She won her event at the indoor and outdoor championships in 2022, as well as the 2023 indoor meet. Jermaisha Arnold (50.33) and Tierra Robinson-Jones (50.52) enter the 400m competition with the fourth and sixth fastest seed times, respectively. Robinson-Jones will compete in the event for the fourth straight time. She and Arnold will be joined by Kennedy Wade and Sanu Jallow in the mile relay, as the squad boasts the third-best time of the field, at 3:25.79 from the Mt. SAC Relays.

On the men’s side, James Smith II is the top individual Aggie returner from the NCAA meet where he finished eighth in the 400m hurdles. Bryce McCray and Smith enter the event with the fifth and sixth fastest seed times at 49.70 and 49.89, respectively. Ashton Schwartzman and Omajuwa Etiwe make their return in the 4x400m relay where they are joined by Eric Hemphill III and Auhmad Robinson. Robinson holds the second fastest mile relay split in NCAA meet history, where he recorded a 43.45 to anchor SFA to a silver medal in 2021. The team looks to improve upon last year’s fifth place finish, as they hold the fourth-best seed time.

The meet begins on Wednesday with day one of the men’s competition, while the men wrap up competition on Friday. The women open Thursday and complete the meet on Saturday.

The Aggies are slated to open day one at 5:40 p.m. CT with the men’s javelin, while the men’s 4x100m team runs in the second heat of the event at 6:32 p.m. CT.

Fans can follow along on the live results provided by Flash Results, as well as the live steam on ESPN2.

Aggies Competing at NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships

*All times listed are Central*

Wednesday, June 7 – Men Day One

5:40 p.m. – Javelin (Final) – Sam Hankins (Flight 2)

6:30 p.m. – Pole Vault (Final) – Zach Davis (Flight 1)

6:32 p.m. – 4x100m (Semi-Final) – DeVante Mount, Ryan Martin, Isaiah Teer, Jordan Chopane (Heat 2)

7:32 p.m. – 110m Hurdles (Semi-Final) – Connor Schulman (Heat 2)

7:46 p.m. – 100m (Semi-Final) – Ryan Martin (Heat 1)

8:14 p.m. – 800m (Semi-Final) – Sam Whitmarsh (Heat 1)

8:30 p.m. – 400m Hurdles (Semi-Final) – Bryce McCray (Heat 2), James Smith II (Heat 1)

9:48 p.m. – 4x400m (Semi-Final) – Ashton Schwartzman, Omajuwa Etiwe, Eric Hemphill III, Auhmad Robinson (Heat 1)

Thursday, June 8 – Women Day One

7:10 p.m. – Javelin (Final) – Lianna Davidson (Flight 2), Katelyn Fairchild (Flight 2)

7:32 p.m. – 4x100m (Semi-Final) – Jania Martin, Camryn Dickson, Leeah Burr, Semira Killebrew (Heat 1)

8:32 p.m. – 100m Hurdles (Semi-Final) – Jaiya Covington (Heat 1)

8:46 p.m. – 100m (Semi-Final) – Semira Killebrew (Heat 2), Camryn Dickson (Heat 1)

9:00 p.m. – Long Jump (Final) – Joniar Thomas (Flight 2)

9:00 p.m. – 400m (Semi-Final) – Jermaisha Arnold (Heat 3), Tierra Robinson-Jones (Heat 3)

9:44 p.m. – 200m (Semi-Final) – Camryn Dickson (Heat 2)

10:48 p.m. – 4x400m (Semi-Final) – Kennedy Wade, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Sanu Jallow, Jermaisha Arnold (Heat 2)

Friday, June 9 – Men Day Two

2:45 p.m. – Women’s Heptathlon (100m Hurdles) – Joniar Thomas

3:45 p.m. – Women’s Heptathlon (High Jump) – Joniar Thomas

5:45 p.m. – Women’s Heptathlon (Shot Put) – Joniar Thomas

7:30 p.m. – High Jump (Final) – Carter Bajoit (Flight 1)

8:02 p.m. – 4x100m (Final) – (DeVante Mount, Ryan Martin, Isaiah Teer, Jordan Chopane)

8:42 p.m. – 110m Hurdles (Final) – (Connor Schulman)

8:52 p.m. – 100m (Final) – (Ryan Martin)

9:14 p.m. – 800m (Final) – (Sam Whitmarsh)

9:27 p.m. – 400m Hurdles (Final) – (Bryce McCray, James Smith II)

9:43 p.m. – Women’s Heptathlon (200m) – Joniar Thomas

10:21 p.m. – 4x400m (Final) – (Ashton Schwartzman, Omajuwa Etiwe, Eric Hemphill III, Auhmad Robinson)

Saturday, June 10 – Women Day Two

4:00 p.m. – Heptathlon (Long Jump) – Joniar Thomas

5:15 p.m. – Heptathlon (Javelin) – Joniar Thomas

7:30 p.m. – High Jump (Final) – Lamara Distin

8:02 p.m. – 4x100m (Final) – (Jania Martin, Camryn Dickson, Leeah Burr, Semira Killebrew)

8:42 p.m. – 100m Hurdles (Final) – (Jaiya Covington)

8:52 p.m. – 100m (Final) – (Semira Killebrew, Camryn Dickson)

9:02 p.m. – 400m (Final) – (Jermaisha Arnold, Tierra Robinson-Jones)

9:37 p.m. – 200m (Final) – Camryn Dickson

9:43 p.m. – Heptathlon (800m) – Joniar Thomas

10:21 p.m. – 4x400m (Final) – (Kennedy Wade, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Sanu Jallow, Jermaisha Arnold)

