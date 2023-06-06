Aggieland Humane Society announces new executive director

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane Society announced on Tuesday that its new executive director will be joining them.

Katrina Ross has worked with animals since the Galveston Island Humane Society where she served 10 years as a volunteer and about five years on staff. In 2016, Ross received her bachelor’s degree in marine biology from Texas A&M University at Galveston. After she received her bachelor’s, she went to the University of Edinburgh where she graduated with a Master of Science degree in International Animal Welfare, Ethics and Law.

Ross said as an Aggie herself, she’s incredibly excited to join the Aggieland Humane Society family.

“I love that the mission that they have really aligns with my personal mission and I can’t wait to see us execute that and really make Aggieland Humane Society a next-level organization in our state,” Ross said.

Ross said she grew up around animals which led her to pursue a career where she worked with them.

“I was originally involved in dog training before I came into the shelter realm,” Ross said. “From there, I saw all these animals who really didn’t have homes or that people were going to surrender because they had behavioral problems. That really entered me into the shelter field. I can’t see myself doing anything else.”

Ross said she and the Aggieland Humane Society have a vision for the future that they’re excited about.

“Everything from really building up the behavior programs that we have in place, pushing and increasing adoptions, supporting more of our fosters and also creating more return to home plans and helping support the community,” Ross said.

Ross said she looks forward to working with the community and becoming a familiar face around town.

