Aggies earn four ITA Regional awards

By Sam Thornton / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s tennis team collected four ITA Texas Regional awards, the organization announced Tuesday.

The Aggies’ coaching staff collected both available awards for the second-straight season, and third total in both of their careers. Head coach Mark Weaver received the Wilson/ITA Texas Region Coach of the Year award, while associate head coach Jordan Szabo earned the ITA Texas Region Assistant Coach of the Year honor.

Jayci Goldsmith earned a pair of honors, as the graduate received ITA Texas Region Most Improved Senior and ITA Texas Region Senior Player of the Year awards. Goldsmith boasted a singles record of 32-9 this year, the most wins during one season of her career, while in doubles she held a record of 30-10 across three partners. She garnered a pair of SEC honors following the season, as she was named to the All-SEC Second Team and SEC All-Tournament Team.

