Aggies work out at Penberthy in preparation for NCAA Outdoor National Championships

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships will begin Wednesday over in Austin.

Pat Henry and the Texas A&M track team will take 18 individuals and all four of their relays (4x100 & 4x400).

Last week members of the 4 x 400 relay teams were training on the turf at the Penberthy Intermural Fields. Coach Henry likes that it gives the athletes a change in scenery as well as a little softer surface to run on.

“You can’t just go out and run 400 meters and say we’re gonna run around the circle as fast as we can. There has got to be a tempo and I think that is an inner tempo that you have to learn,” said Henry.

“You know it just helps out with your joints. My first practice was on the grass with Coach Henry. We are over here quite a bit. We do this almost twice a week so it is just great for the body and endurance. You’re still working as hard email though you’re not on the track,” said Aggie Sprinter Eric Hemphill III.

The men will step on the track Wednesday as they begin chasing gold. The women’s quest for gold will begin on Thursday.

