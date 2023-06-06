Aggies work out at Penberthy in preparation for NCAA Outdoor National Championships

Aggies work out at Penberthy in preparation for NCAA Outdoor National Championships
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships will begin Wednesday over in Austin.

Pat Henry and the Texas A&M track team will take 18 individuals and all four of their relays (4x100 & 4x400).

Last week members of the 4 x 400 relay teams were training on the turf at the Penberthy Intermural Fields. Coach Henry likes that it gives the athletes a change in scenery as well as a little softer surface to run on.

“You can’t just go out and run 400 meters and say we’re gonna run around the circle as fast as we can. There has got to be a tempo and I think that is an inner tempo that you have to learn,” said Henry.

“You know it just helps out with your joints. My first practice was on the grass with Coach Henry. We are over here quite a bit. We do this almost twice a week so it is just great for the body and endurance. You’re still working as hard email though you’re not on the track,” said Aggie Sprinter Eric Hemphill III.

The men will step on the track Wednesday as they begin chasing gold. The women’s quest for gold will begin on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Destructive winds blew over this awning at Barron Road & Highway 6 Saturday night
Severe storms cause damage, knock out power across Brazos County Saturday night
One dead, two injured after crash on SH 36 in Burleson County Sunday. Photo: Somerville Police...
Police indentify people invloved in crash that left one dead and two injured on SH 36 Sunday
Police investigating overnight shooting at the Bend Apartments in College Station.
Police investigating overnight shooting at College Station apartment complex
College Station police responded to a burglary at Twin Liquors early Monday morning.
College Station police search for suspect following liquor store burglary
June 3rd, 2023 storm
Saturday night’s wind and rain topples trees and awnings

Latest News

Texas A&M vs Stanford baseball
Texas A&M’s season ends in Stanford Regional Final
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)