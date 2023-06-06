Bryan Fire Department looks to recruit locally amid first responder shortage

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cities across the nation are struggling to recruit responders. It’s a problem that led the Bryan Fire Department to look closer to home than before.

The city of Bryan continues to grow making hiring and maintaining professionally trained firefighters and paramedics a constant effort. To keep up with demand the Bryan Fire Department is looking to hire more firefighters. Those interested will have an opportunity to apply on the city’s website until August 16.

“The fire department is always growing, the city’s growing,” BFD public information officer, Chris Lamb said. “We do have truck two coming on soon, we have another ambulance coming on here soon, so the city is always trying to progress and it’s always trying to keep up with the growth and demand of the city.”

Lamb said in their efforts to find new recruits BFD has been actively doing outreach in the community.

“We try to really hit up some schools,” Lamb said. “When we go to high schools we try to hit up different job fairs functions where we can get out into the public and just let everyone know what’s involved in being a fireman or paramedic.”

Part of BFD’s focus has been looking for new recruits from the community, Lamb said.

“We really want the people who are from here, who have family here,” Lamb said “We put a big emphasis on grabbing those people because they have a vested interest in our community. They live here their family lives here they know the community what’s involved where the needs are.”

Applicants don’t need any experience to apply. Lamb said the training would be in-house and covered by the city.

“You also get immediate on-the-job training,” Lamb said. “You get those cost of living expenditures taken care of so you can focus on that.”

Lamb said it’s a good stable career for those looking to help others.

“You spend every day helping your community, you see the best of times you see the worst of times sometimes your there for the good moments, and sometimes your that support that rock in the bad moments,” Lamb said. “Being able to provide that to your citizens and your fellow families that live in the community is hugely rewarding.”

