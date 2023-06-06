College Station police arrest 16-year-old accused in stolen pickup truck

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department has arrested a teen who was caught driving a stolen pickup truck in a neighborhood on Monday evening.

The owner of the pickup spotted the vehicle, notified the police, and began following it to Southgate Village Apartments on Luther Street and that’s where officers began the pursuit.

A police spokesman says following a brief chase, the teen ditched the truck and took off running.

Cell phone video sent to KBTX by a witness shows the teen running across a parking lot before he’s tackled by an officer. The suspect was taken into custody and brought to juvenile detention where he’s facing charges for stealing the truck and evading arrest.

